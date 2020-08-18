ZORA Boutique now open in new location

LIBERTY — About six months ago, Taylor From opened her storefront ZORA Boutique on the second floor of 2 N. Main St., Suite F. She had intermittent success as a participant of Wine About Winter in mid-February, but winter weather snow and ice forced her to close doors for safety from time to time.
Then COVID-19 hit and stay-at-home orders were put into place. In response From returned to her roots as an online business for a time as her store stayed closed.
Roughly, three weeks ago, From reopened ZORA Boutique in a new location at 15 S. Main St., next to Mama & Me Boutique.
“It’s a fresh start to move to a bigger location,” she said. “The days we were open earlier this year were tough and then the pandemic. I am glad to be back open where there is more foot traffic and people don’t have to climb a lot of stairs to get to me.”
Returning customers are coming in to sit and laugh, From said.
“I want my space to be that spot where people are comfortable to sit,” she said. “I want a contemporary, fun place that has mix of clothing for those women in high school, college and beyond. I feel like my style has evolved too.”
From said it is a trendier style with fun pieces that can be layered.
“When I started, I was about six months post-pregnancy and I had a different style,” she said. “I feel like the clothing has altered with this fresh start.”
From said her husband Aaron honored her desire to be a businesswoman.
“We have taken risks from the small shop to the bigger storefront,” she said. “It’s my dream. My long-term goal is to open a second small boutique in a college town like Maryville, but that is in the future. I want to get through our first year. I figure if we can make it through snow and ice closing the doors or the pandemic, we are moving in the right direction.”
Even through repeated closures, From maintained a social media presence.
“I believe I build relationships online,” she explained. “I have customers elsewhere who can’t get to Liberty, but they like seeing clothing on me. They like to see me in the clothing I am selling. It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun too.”
Her children, Eza, 3 and Zoey, 19 months, are responsible for the store’s name and energy. They can be found minding the store with mom now and then.
“When we are at home, they often play store owner and will imitate me,” she said. “They talk about going to the store. I am glad that they can see me following my dream.”
While ZORA Boutique is open Thursday through Sunday, From may keep flexible hours depending on family needs.
“I was a stay-at-home mom before this,” she said. “Now, I have a new employee too, Sydney Goss, who is going to help me out. She’s a new mom too. After all, this is a place for family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.