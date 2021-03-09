KEARNEY — The third time might be the charm for Taylor From and ZORA Boutique. After two locations in Liberty, the small business owner decided Kearney might be the right fit for her boutique clothing and accessories store.
From's boutique is now part of the Kearney Center Square plaza.
“This place seems bigger,” she said. “I plan to be open five days a week. There’s a room in the back that’s a great size for my kids. It just feels right.”
Her children, Ezra, 4, and Zoey, 2, are responsible for the store’s name and the energy. There is a small blow-up chair near the cash register where they can be found sitting and watching shoppers.
“It’s always going to be a family environment here,” she said.
The boutique opened Friday, March 5, and has a small seating area in the front of the store and a bench inside by the dressing area. From said she expects returning customers to come in and sit for a few minutes.
“I am continuing my mission to be a contemporary, fun place that has a mix of clothing for those women in high school, college and beyond,” she said. “I want to bring in some more brands, too.”
From hopes to add inventory weekly.
“My goal is to get five new items each week and then share them on Facebook,” she explained.
Currently, the boutique features spring lines with yellows, sage green and salmon pink.
“Pinks are huge for spring,” From said.
Along with opening the boutique, From joined the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and will accept chamber cash for special events.
