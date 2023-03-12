Jayden Robker

Jayden Robker

GLADSTONE — Police in Gladstone have confirmed the body pulled from a pond near Englewood Vista senior apartments off Englewood Road and North Central Street in Gladstone is that of missing 13-year-old Jayden Robker of Kansas City.

Gladstone Police, U.S. Marshals, Kansas City police, the FBI and members of the highway patrol were on the scene Friday, March 10, combing the wooded area around the pond for evidence.

