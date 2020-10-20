LIBERTY — There is a car accident at Ruth Ewing Road and 291 Highway. The Liberty Fire Department is on scene. This could cause a delay in traffic.
featured top story
Car accident on Ruth Ewing Road
-
- Updated
- 0
- 1 min to read
Latest News
- Car accident on Ruth Ewing Road
- Liberty swim wins BlueMo invite with split-second last race
- Smithville soccer takes down Platte County 1-0
- Liberty soccer beats Titans 2-0, extends win streak to 7
- Aaron Money receives state honor
- LPS superintendent named Administrator of the Year
- Poster contest open for students in grades K-6
- Husker DC Chinander says LB Nick Henrich 'needs to be on the field for us somewhere'
Most Popular
Articles
- Miley Cyrus' dog electrocuted on the set of The Voice
- Largest public art project in KC needs artists
- Kearney varsity football canceled tonight, next Friday
- Coronavirus PPP loan forgiveness webinar Wednesday
- Car accident on Ruth Ewing Road
- Law enforcement seeks illegal dumper
- Free clothing giveaway in Smithville
- Liberty teen dies in truck wreck
- Eagles boys cross country edges out Liberty for conference crown
- 70 at 50: Huskers' comeback jolts Jayhawks, 41-20
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 4
-
Dec 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.