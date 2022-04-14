KEARNEY — Due to the extent of damage that included structural collapse, the cause of a fire that left an Arby’s restaurant in Kearney in shambles is “undetermined” at this point, according to the state fire marshal office’s initial site survey.

While the investigation continues, Mike O’Connell, state fire marshal’s office spokesman, said fires with undetermined causes are not unusual.

“About 50% of the fires we have are undetermined,” he told the Courier-Tribune this week.

The fire began before 8 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the fast food restaurant located off Shanks Avenue near the intersection of Missouri Highway 92 and Interstate 35. While now a scorched shell of a business remains closed, at the time of the fire, massive plumes of smoke and flames could be seen erupting from the roof.

“Units arrived on scene within 2 minutes with heavy smoke showing from the roof,” states a release from Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District.

Thanks to assistance from Liberty, Fishing River and Lawson fire departments and districts, the blaze was contained within two hours. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant was one of the first fast food establishments in Kearney. It originally opened as GB’s in 1983 and served burgers and chicken. The brick building was later purchased and updated to create an Arby’s, the sandwich chain known for roast beef sandwiches.

As of press time, it is unclear if the owners plan to rebuild and reopen the restaurant.