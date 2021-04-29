This week’s publication marks the first edition of the 175th year of the Courier-Tribune. This milestone deserves celebration not just because it honors 175 years of dedicated journalism, but also because it marks 175 years of partnership with you: our community. Without you trusting us to advertise your wares and chronicle your triumphs and challenges, there would be no Courier-Tribune.

We also owe a debt of gratitude to current staff and those who came before them. These professionals record events so they can be preserved in historic records. Special thanks also goes to the guardians of these records at The Clay County Archives and Clay County Museum & Historical Society.

Without all of you, it would be impossible to look back and share some of the most impactful moments of our communal history that has been the last 175 years. We plan to share these efforts throughout the year.

Before becoming the longest continuously published weekly paper west of the Mississippi River, the CT got its start April 4, 1846, as The Weekly Tribune under 19-year-old journalist and publisher Robert Miller.

Things were certainly different then as horse-drawn carts on dirt roads were commonplace, women had decades to go before voting rights, slaves were traded on courthouse steps and local men were preparing for the Mexican American War years before the Civil War.

Readers and advertisers have gone from horses to self-driving cars, the Gold Rush to the Gig Economy, mom and pop shops to national chains, and from putting ink to paper and having to wait days to share news to today’s world where knowledge is instantly available digitally.

Through all of it, the Courier-Tribune has been there and changed with the community. What was once only a weekly newspaper has become a multimedia outlet, consisting of a weekly newspaper, website and app with daily updates and multiple social media platforms.

While much has changed, much also remains constant. Businesses continue to open and expand, children continue to go to school, loved ones and neighbors continue to fight wars, get married, buy and sell property, face pandemics, elect leaders and cheer on their favorite sports teams.

That is why a community newspaper survives. Readers still desire to know about government action, public safety and health, what’s for sale, what’s happening in schools, who died and what team won the big game.

If ever we aren’t publishing what you want to know about, let us know what you’re missing. After all, we’re better together.