Census packets arrive at homes

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, began dropping off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of households in Missouri this week, states a press release.

This is done in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical addresses. The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials March 15, but suspended all fieldwork on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public, the release continues. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

"The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is always a top priority," the release states.

The Census Bureau will deliver 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 122,884 households in Missouri. This operation is crucial, states the release, to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year.

People are encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page at 2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html.