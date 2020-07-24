Center for Human Services service coordinators provide case management services to individuals with developmental disabilities from the age of 3 years through the adult lifespan, states a press release.

CHS is offering to help individuals and families navigate through the service array system by coordinating, linking and connecting them to resources and services, monitoring the quality of services received and advocating on their behalf for needed services as identified in a person-centered planning process, the release continues.

CHS, Service Coordinators in the Kansas City metropolitan area have had a busy June making an impact and helping individuals at CHS live, “Life Without Limitations.”

CHS KC Metro Clay County Service Coordinator Stephanie Landry coordinated with the Love Fund for Children to get a child an adaptive tricycle. The "trike" brought a smile to the girl's face, the release states, and she is now able to go out and ride her tricycle with her sisters.

Landry also helped little a girl who receives services at CHS by delivering a weighted Mickey Mouse blanket to her. The girl is a Mickey Mouse fan, the release states, and the blanket was sewn by inmates who are in the Restorative Justice Program through the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Additionally, all three KC Metro Clay County teams, Carlson, Gerhart and Snyder, continued to make an impact in June, the release states, by putting on parades around town for groups of individuals on their caseloads. The service coordinators have made signs, decorated cars and filled vehicles with balloons in an effort to bring smiles to the community.

Those with or knowing someone with a developmental disability can learn more about what the Center for Human Services has available by calling (660) 826-4400.