KEARNEY — Mayor Randy Pogue will hold his final meeting in a series with the Kearney public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. The purpose of the meetings is to give residents more information on the use tax put to voters on the April ballot and to give citizens an opportunity to express their concerns to the city's top elected official on city business.

The meeting series began in March. In addition to meeting with constituents in City Hall, 100 E. Washington St., the meeting will be conducted on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87922542052.

For more details, call City Hall at 628-4142.