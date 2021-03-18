KEARNEY — Mayor Randy Pogue is continuing his meeting series with the Kearney public tonight. The purpose of the meetings is to give residents more information on the use tax put to voters on the April ballot and to give citizens an opportunity to express their concerns to the city's top elected official on city business.

The first meeting was held earlier this month. Tonight's meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Another meeting will be 1 p.m. April 1. In addition to meeting with constituents in City Hall, 100 E. Washington St., meetings will be conducted on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87922542052.

For more details, call City Hall at 628-4142.