Daylight saving time ends this week, which means area firefighters encourage residents to “Change your clocks and change your smoke alarm batteries!” a press release states.

In Liberty, if residents need more information on smoke alarms, how to obtain smoke alarms for a family in need, to have Fire department staff come and install smoke alarms or change the batteries, call 439-4310.

In Smithville the same can be done by calling 532-4902 and in Kearney call 628-4122.

The Liberty Fire Department has installed around 40 smoke detectors and changed batteries at 20 residences this year, Fire Chief John Mills said.