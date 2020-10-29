Daylight saving time ends this week, which means area firefighters encourage residents to “Change your clocks and change your smoke alarm batteries!” a press release states.
In Liberty, if residents need more information on smoke alarms, how to obtain smoke alarms for a family in need, to have Fire department staff come and install smoke alarms or change the batteries, call 439-4310.
In Smithville the same can be done by calling 532-4902 and in Kearney call 628-4122.
The Liberty Fire Department has installed around 40 smoke detectors and changed batteries at 20 residences this year, Fire Chief John Mills said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.