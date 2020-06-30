Charter Communications expands fiber-optic service to Harbortowne in Smithville

SMITHVILLE – Charter Communications, Inc. announces completion of a public/private partnership to bring its advanced fiber-optic network and full suite of services to the Harbortowne area of Smithville, a press release states.

As part of Missouri’s Broadband Grant Program, Charter was awarded funds to expand services to 50 homes in the Harbortowne area.

“We are proud to bring our advanced Spectrum services to more residents across Missouri and expand access to broadband in the Smithville area,” said Spectrum Area Vice President Perry Watson. “Charter has a long-standing history of investing in our networks to better serve our customers, and that investment strategy enables us to deliver fast and reliable broadband speeds to more people in more places.”

With the project now complete, residents in Harbortowne will have access to the company’s full suite of Spectrum services.