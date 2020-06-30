SMITHVILLE — Charter Communications, Inc. now offers its fiber optic network and full suite of services to the Harbortowne subdivision of Smithville, a press release states.

As part of Missouri’s Broadband Grant Program, Charter was awarded funds to expand services to 50 homes in the Harbortowne area.

“We are proud to bring our advanced Spectrum services to more residents across Missouri and expand access to broadband in the Smithville area,” said Spectrum Area Vice President Perry Watson. “Charter has a longstanding history of investing in our networks to better serve our customers, and that investment strategy enables us to deliver fast and reliable broadband speeds to more people in more places.”