CherryRoad Media acquires Courier-Tribune, Gladstone Dispatch

CherryRoad Media, Inc., a company focused on the sustainability of community journalism, has announced the purchase of the Courier-Tribune and the Gladstone Dispatch effective Aug. 1, buying it from The News-Press Gazette and Company.

In addition to the Courier-Tribune and the Gladstone Dispatch, CherryRoad also purchased from The News-Press Gazette & Company the Atchison Globe, the Hiawatha World, and the Miami County Republic.

