CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations Kansas City, has arrested six area men for child sexual exploitation as part of Operation Blue Ghost. Specifics of local arrests in Clay County come after Courier-Tribune detailed the 32 arrests made in the overall Kansas City metro operation published last week.

“This operation showed what we already knew: Child predators are looking for your kids online,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “We will do everything we can to keep children safe, and we encourage parents to monitor their kids’ social media use closely.”

From May 31 to June 2, six men allegedly traveled to Clay County from as far as Springfield to engage in illicit sexual conduct with what they believed to be a 14-year-old girl they met through social media, states a release from Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“The social media profiles were, in fact, managed by members of the Sheriff’s Office’s Investigations Division. Several of the men shared explicit photos prior to arranging a meeting with the purported 14-year-old. When the suspects arrived at various meet-up locations set up throughout the county, patrol deputies arrested them,” states a Clay County Sheriff’s office release.

One man allegedly hit a patrol deputy and fled during the attempted arrest.

“When deputies moved in to make a child enticement arrest the night of June 2, Robert B. Koester, 32, of Springfield, backed into a deputy, pinning the deputy between two vehicles and causing minor injuries to his knee,” states the release. “Koester also struck multiple patrol vehicles and a mailbox before fleeing. Deputies pursued him until he crashed and struck a light pole on 210 Highway near Interstate 435. Deputies were able to take him into custody after a struggle. He was evaluated at a nearby hospital and determined not to have any substantial injuries from the crash.”

Koester was charged with enticement of a child, assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, resisting arrest by fleeing and drug possession. He remains in custody in the Clay County Detention Center, according to a Monday, July 13 release by the sheriff’s office.

The following were also arrested and charged in the course of the Blue Ghost operation, according to Clay County Sheriff’ Office:

• Jackie S. Sedgwick, 59, of Kansas City – charged with sexual misconduct with a child under 15;

• Wildredo Sanabria-Recinos, 38, of Kansas City – charged with sexual misconduct with a child under 15 and enticement of a child;

• Omar O. Lopez-Calderon, 26, of Kansas City – charged with enticement of a child and endangering the welfare of a child; and

• Jacob R. Miller, 31, of Gallatin – charged with enticement of a child.

A sixth man allegedly crossed state lines from Kansas to meet with the purported 14-year-old girl during the course of the operation, states the local sheriff’s office release, and HSI Kansas City is handling his case at the federal level.

"Prior to Operation Blue Ghost, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division conducted a smaller sting operation in March, which led to the following man being arrested and charged: Russell P. McGinnis, 43, of Independence, with enticement of a child and furnishing pornographic material to a minor," states a sheriff's office release.