GLADSTONE — A 2-year-old who was allegedly abducted by the child’s father Wednesday, May 5, has been located.
An Amber Alert was activated Wednesday morning around 10:40 a.m. after the father allegedly had an altercation with the child’s mother and took the child.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sa’myia Barr, 2, was taken by her father, De’shawn Barr-Cotton, 25, after “assaulting the mother and brandishing a firearm.”
