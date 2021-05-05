Child abducted from Gladstone

Sa’myia Barr, 2, was last seen wearing a colorful, long sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans,  and had her hair braided with black and white ball ties, states a Gladstone police release.

GLADSTONE — A 2-year-old who was allegedly abducted by the child’s father Wednesday, May 5, has been located.

An Amber Alert was activated Wednesday morning around 10:40 a.m. after the father allegedly had an altercation with the child’s mother and took the child.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Sa’myia Barr, 2, was taken by her father, De’shawn Barr-Cotton, 25, after “assaulting the mother and brandishing a firearm.”

