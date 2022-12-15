CLAY COUNTY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting off the school bus outside of Excelsior Springs.
Deputies were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to the 24600 block of West Missouri Highway 92 near Cameron Road after a 7-year-old boy who was getting off the bus was struck by a late 1990s or early 2000s model black Chevy S-10 pick-up truck. The driver then fled the scene in the truck.
"The boy, a student of the Excelsior Springs School District, has been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The boy was alert at the scene," reads a statement from Clay County Sheriff's Office.
The Chevy S-10 fled north on Highway 69 from Highway 92.
"Witnesses reported it had either the rear bumper or undercarriage hanging down," reads the release.
Anyone who spots this vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (816) 407-3700.
"Deputies also are asking for help from any homeowners in the area of 92 Highway near Cameron Road who have doorbell or other security cameras that might have captured the incident or the suspect vehicle. Please call (816) 407-3700 and ask to speak with investigations," reads the sheriff's office release.
More details on this developing story will be published as they become available.
