police tape
Metro Creative

CLAY COUNTY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting off the school bus outside of Excelsior Springs.

Deputies were dispatched at 4:21 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to the 24600 block of West Missouri Highway 92 near Cameron Road after a 7-year-old boy who was getting off the bus was struck by a late 1990s or early 2000s model black Chevy S-10 pick-up truck. The driver then fled the scene in the truck.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.