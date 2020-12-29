Children safe after fall through ice on area pond

Smithville Area Fire Protection District personnel said a group of children are safe after falling through ice on an area pond Monday, Dec. 28.

“Today could have turned very tragic,” states a fire district social media post about the incident. “… On arrival, all six of the children were off the ice. Two had fallen through and were able to self-rescue.”

Where the pond is located has yet to be released.

“No ice is safe ice. Because of several variables, ice in our area is typically weak. Please keep children off the ice,” states the post.

This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.