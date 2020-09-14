First Baptist Church of Kearney
The church has returned to in-person worship services at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. Sundays at 303 S. Grove St. Social distancing and masks are required.
Virtual Sunday school is at 9 a.m. on YouTube.
Women’s Bible Study has an in-person option at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and virtual and in-person options 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Virtual options are offered via Zoom. Virtual Women’s Bible Study is also an option starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The group will study the gospel of John.
Dennis Swanberg will preach during services Sept. 27. At 6 p.m., he offers a comedy routine.
For more information on these events, visit www.kearneyfbc.com.
