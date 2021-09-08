Church vineyard grapes taken

LIBERTY — Hosanna Lutheran Church Pastor Mike Kern said last week, Stephen Stubbs and Mike Jennings, who with their wives, own Four Horses and a Dog Vineyard in Excelsior Springs, took a look at the church’s vineyard in front of the church and were expecting a decent, coming harvest. What they found was something different.

“Sometime during the past week, someone came and took nearly all the grapes off the vines,” Kern said. “Stephen confirmed that the grapes were cut off and not eaten off. Initially we thought animals.”

The church, located at 2800 N. Church Road, is across from Liberty North High School. Part of the church’s front yard includes the vineyard.

Liberty police officer Austin Sims was dispatched to the church on Sunday, Sept. 5, to investigate the larceny. The estimated loss is around $1,500. In the media report sent to the Courier-Tribune, Sims said the investigation is ongoing and camera footage from the area is being reviewed.

The vineyard was started in 2008 and expanded each year for three years, reaching a total of 90 vines in 2011. It has provided all the wine for communion at the church since 2014.

“We were expecting to harvest around three quarters of a ton of grapes,” Kern said. “This was not someone just rolling up and taking some grapes, this would have involved some time and perhaps a truck.”

The church annually harvests the grapes after a Sunday service, which was supposed to take place this year this past Sunday.

“It’s an annual tradition for us to harvest the grapes, and for them to be used for our communion wine. It’s especially exciting for the many kids in the congregation to pick off the huge bunches. We even have neighbors and friends come join us for the harvest. As you can imagine, we’re really bummed,” Kern said. “It’s really weird to think how much time it takes to do this.”

Kern said the theft is not about the value of the grapes, but rather a theft of joy.

“However, we have plenty of blessings and plenty to be thankful for,” he said. “If anyone feels the compulsion to give to make up for the loss, we’re inviting them to donate to In As Much Ministry or their nearest food pantry. We have already planned on having worship outside next Sunday, next to the vineyard. It’s going to be a place to remember what is important. And after all, there is always next year.”

If anyone knows anything about this grape theft, they are asked to call Liberty Police at 439-4701.