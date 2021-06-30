While firework displays like Liberty Fest and Kearney’s Firework Celebration have returned after a year hiatus related to COVID-19 concerns, some residents still prefer to light up the night sky with their own, at-home displays.

Firework sales are allowed in several cities across the Northland, but several areas have specific rules and regulations regarding the discharge of fireworks in county and city limits.

The following is a list of rules and regulations for unincorporated Clay County, Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.

Clay County

Residents who live in unincorporated Clay County cannot set off fireworks in county limits. Permits may be given for conducting supervised firework displays in designated park areas.

Gladstone

Personal discharge of fireworks inside Gladstone city limits is prohibited.

Kearney

Firework sales in Kearney are limited to the hours of 9 a.m. and midnight now through Monday, July 5. The sale of pop bottle rockets is not allowed inside city limits.

According to city code, fireworks are only allowed to be discharged on an individual’s own property or with the property owner’s permission in Kearney between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. now through Saturday, July 3, and between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Discharging of bottle rockets is illegal.

Liberty

In Liberty, discharge of nonaerial fireworks is permitted between 4 and 10 p.m. July 3 and July 4, according to the city’s website, libertymissouri.gov. Discharge of aerial fireworks, or those that are intended to reach 10 feet in height or more when ignited, is permitted on tracts of land at least three acres in size between 4 and 10 p.m. July 3 and 4.

Smithville

Discharge of fireworks is allowed only on individuals’ own property in Smithville or where the property owner has granted permission from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 through July 5. Discharge of bottle rockets is not allowed. Sales are allowed only from licensed vendors.