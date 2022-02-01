Depending upon the type and amount of snow expected, the snow removal policy is designed to remain flexible enough to allow the most efficient use of staff time and equipment. Looking at the current forecast, snow could move in late Tuesday night and be around for all of Wednesday.

As an example, Smithville Public Works shares its schedule. When a snow event occurs, streets will be plowed in the following order:

1.Primary arterial streets for emergency vehicle access.

2.Remaining arterials, selected collectors, bus routes, and streets around schools.

3.Other collectors and selected "hot spots."

4.Remaining residential and local streets.

It is advisable to avoid parking on city streets. Any parked cars will delay the removal process and can become snow and iced into those locations. Clearing sidewalks is the responsibility of the homeowner/property owner. Residents need to clear the area in front of mailboxes to assure delivery.