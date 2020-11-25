LIBERTY — Unfortunately, COVID-19 played havoc with schedules for contractors and installers but last week, the installation team from Cloverleaf Inc. for AB Creative brought in some of the first playground pieces to City Park, 970 Missouri Highway 291.

“As much as we wanted to have the park amenities in place and done in 2020, it was not in the cards,” said Parks Director BJ Staab. “It’s refreshing to see something positive here.”

Tom Garland, who serves as the assistant director-parks, said he is thrilled to see the progress.

“When we had to re-evaluate in the spring and see what protocols needed to be established when the first wave hit, we had to hold the crews off,” he said. “With construction companies, they go to the next job. We recognized that we put them in a poor position. They were committed to other projects and then they came back.”

City Park was established as Liberty’s first park in 1949 and is 12 acres. The work to make City Park the community’s signature park project came with the voter approval of a 3/8-cent use tax which passed in April 2018. Much of the park will be all-inclusive as well.

“The use tax also had a component to make improvements to our neighborhood parks and the Liberty Community Center,” Staab said. “We focused on both first and then turned the attention to City Park. In our park system, we have never had this sort of project before.”

Garland said the various crews have been flexible including McConnell & Associates, the team handling the earthwork, sidewalks and parking lots.

“We have wanted to get playground pieces in and they suspended work to allow some installation,” Garland said.

Vireo, a landscape architecture, planning, and design firm, that designed the park with input from the community and the Liberty Parks Board, wanted many play pieces, Garland said.

“They selected from a couple different companies so we also have to juggle their installers,” Garland said. “While it is challenging to see the installers onsite. It’s exciting.”

In late November and early December, installers contracted with Athco will be installing what is described as landscape structures, including the towers on the hillside.

Along with the playground equipment being installed and dirt-moving at City Park, Rjr Reynolds out of Arkansas has started the earthwork for the splash pad site.

“If the weather stays drier, we could see installation done in December,” Garland said. “We may not install those vertical pieces. I can imagine they will sit in storage until spring and the opening day.”

The plan is to see the park open in the spring. The spray grounds don’t open until Memorial Day weekend, Garland said.

By mid-December, the removal of old maintenance building will be completed and that will make way for the new parking lot and safer entrance, he said.

“We are fulfilling those promises to upgrade all the parks in Liberty,” Garland said. “We are hoping that the improvements at City Park make a lot of people happy.”