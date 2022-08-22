2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeship

From left, Billy Everett MRWA Apprenticeship Coordinator Billy Everett stands with Geoffrey Putnam, Kearney's chief water operator and MRWA Apprenticeship Trainer Donald Jones as Putnam completed a two-year apprenticeship.

 Submitted Photo

KEARNEY — The Missouri Rural Water Association Apprenticeship Program recognizes that Geoffrey Putnam with the city of Kearney has completed all the requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist, according to a press release from Missouri Rural Water Association.

The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based curriculum this is registered with the Department of Labor. The apprenticeship graduation was held on Aug. 12, in Lebanon, Mo.

