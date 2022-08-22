2 Kearney employees complete apprenticeship

From left, Billy Everett MRWA Apprenticeship Coordinator Billy Everett stands with Geoffrey Putnam, Kearney's chief water operator and MRWA Apprenticeship Trainer Donald Jones as Putnam completed a two-year apprenticeship.
KEARNEY — The Missouri Rural Water Association Apprenticeship Program recognizes that Geoffrey Putnam with the city of Kearney has completed all the requirements to become a Journeyman Water Systems Operation Specialist, according to a press release from Missouri Rural Water Association.
The MRWA Apprenticeship Program is a two-year utility-based curriculum this is registered with the Department of Labor. The apprenticeship graduation was held on Aug. 12, in Lebanon, Mo.
Putnam's fellow Kearney coworker Jessie Gambino also completed the apprenticeship program. Putnam serves Kearney as chief water operator Putnam. He has been with the city for five years. Gambino is a water laborer.
A large crowd was on hand including family and friends to witness the accomplishments that concluded with awards given by the US Department of Labor Apprenticeship and Training Representative Tracy Laughery, along with Dave Waller, MRWA President Dave Waller, MRWA Executive Director Howard Baker, MRWA Apprenticeship Coordinator Billy Everett and MRWA Apprenticeship Trainer Donald Jones.
