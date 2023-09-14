LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council continues moving forward with improving Missouri Highway 291.
The council approved a contract with TranSystems Corp. in late July to begin making improvements to Highway 291. This was for a traffic signal warrant analysis at the intersection of Blue Jay Drive and 291.
On Monday, Sept. 11, the council then approved a second round of funding to move from the first phase to the second seamlessly.
In July, the city submitted an application to the Missouri Department of Revenue to share the costs of construction along the 291 corridor which would provide for sidewalk and drainage improvements. While the Cost Share committee, which would approve the extra funding, has not yet decided on the application, according to city staff, the best interest is in the city to authorize the additional scope of work to allow for the project to continue. The council approved amending the contract with TranSystems Corporation by increasing the contract. Funding allows for funding of the second phase.
The project will add a traffic signal with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accommodations at Blue Jay Drive, address safety concerns at Stewart Road, add sidewalks and crosswalks to connect the Blue Jay Drive intersection to the hotels on the east side of Highway 291 to the north approximately 500 feet and other related improvements.
“I am glad to see the sidewalks along the 291 corridor,” said Councilman Jeff Watt. “It’s a significant step in the right direction.”
In a previous interview, Capital Projects Engineer Joshua Martinez explained that the city has applied for the cost share with MoDOT and currently the city is looking at $2 million for its portion, which will be funded from the City’s Capital Sales Tax and Transportation Sales Tax.
