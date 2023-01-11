marijuana

The Liberty City Council approved the move to put a ballot issue in front of voters April 4. The decision Jan. 9 will give voters a chance to decide if the city should impose an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sold in the city at dispensaries.

Liberty is not alone in placing the issue before voters as cities around the metropolitan area are doing the same, including Kearney, Kansas City, Gladstone and Smithville.

