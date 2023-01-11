The Liberty City Council approved the move to put a ballot issue in front of voters April 4. The decision Jan. 9 will give voters a chance to decide if the city should impose an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sold in the city at dispensaries.
LIBERTY — The Liberty City Council approved the move to put a ballot issue in front of voters April 4. The decision Jan. 9 will give voters a chance to decide if the city should impose an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sold in the city at dispensaries.
Liberty is not alone in placing the issue before voters as cities around the metropolitan area are doing the same, including Kearney, Kansas City, Gladstone and Smithville.
On Nov. 8, 2022, Missouri citizens voted to approve legalizing use and sales of recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The ballot measure also included language that allows Missouri cities to collect an additional 3% sales tax, after a vote via a municipal election. This specific 3% would not apply to medical marijuana sales.
In the council action report, Shawnna Funderburk, chief strategic operations officer, wrote preliminary projections are that the 3% sales tax would generate about $300,000 based on two existing marijuana dispensaries in Liberty. If the tax passes, funds will be used for general operations for public safety, said Curt Wenson, city administrator.
The ballot issue needs a simple majority vote to pass.
