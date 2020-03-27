Amory Road repairs wrap up

SMITHVILLE — Perhaps a silver lining to social distancing, Amory Road repairs are pressing on as the final coat of asphalt was poured Wednesday, March 25.
Amory Road underwent a repaving project which completed nearly a year ago. Unfortunately, prior to completion, heavy seasons of rain, ice and snow caused the road bed to collapse only a month later in May 2019.
"The major construction work is done," City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said. "This completed the final layer of asphalt for the roadway."
With just a couple steps to go, Public Works Director Chuck Soules said the road will not need to close again.
"Seeding and striping need to be completed," Soules said, "but the road will remain open during those times."
Only closed part of the day Wednesday, the road is now open for good.
