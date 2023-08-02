Highway 291 in Liberty

Missouri Highway 291 is seen from the intersection at Forest Avenue, looking north.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — In early May, five accidents on Missouri Highway 291 prompted community concern. Councilman Jeff Watt asked if the Missouri Department of Transportation would be willing to study the dangerous intersections of the roadway.

Now, to start alleviating dangerous intersections, the Liberty City Council approved a contract with TranSystems Corp. Monday, July 24, to begin making improvements on Highway 291.

