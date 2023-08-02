LIBERTY — In early May, five accidents on Missouri Highway 291 prompted community concern. Councilman Jeff Watt asked if the Missouri Department of Transportation would be willing to study the dangerous intersections of the roadway.
Now, to start alleviating dangerous intersections, the Liberty City Council approved a contract with TranSystems Corp. Monday, July 24, to begin making improvements on Highway 291.
The project will add a traffic signal with Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accommodations at Blue Jay Drive, address safety concerns at Stewart Road, add sidewalks and crosswalks to connect the Blue Jay Drive intersection to the hotels on the east side of Highway 291 to the north approximately 500 feet and other related improvements.
Based on conversations between the city and MoDOT staff, TranSystems was asked to explore leaving Stewart Road open with access restricted to right-in/right-out only and reviewing the traffic signal warrants at Blue Jay Drive, according to a city report.
According to the city, the potential cost-share agreement between the city and Missouri Department of Transportation will include around $750,000 in construction costs worth of sidewalk improvements between Stewart Road and Kansas Street on either side of Highway 291.
These improvements may include curb and gutter, storm drainage, driveways, new right-of-way and utility relocations.
Capital Projects Engineer Joshua Martinez explained that the city has applied for the cost share with MoDOT and currently the city is looking at $2 million for its portion, which will be funded from the City’s Capital Sales Tax and Transportation Sales Tax.
“In short, the intersection of Stewart Road and 291 is dangerous. Within the last 65 months there have been 62 crashes, 27 of which resulted in injury and one fatality and 35 of which resulted in property damage,” Martinez said. “Half of these crashes were caused by left-turn and angle crashes. The city’s original concept for the intersection was to be a full closure, as the engineering rule of thumb is to remove a hazard if one exists, however after our initial public meeting it was found that public input was not in favor of a complete closure of the intersection. Therefore the base project has been adjusted to show the intersection being modified to a right in, right out only.”
Preliminary design for the base project, which includes the installation of a signal at Blue Jay and 291 and the modification of Stewart and 291 to a right in, right out, is currently underway, Martinez said.
The cost share, if awarded, would include adding sidewalks along the 291 corridor. Construction for the base project, and the cost share if awarded, is anticipated for July 2024.
