SMITHVILLE — Voters in Smithville passed a half-cent park and stormwater sales tax earlier this month with a 52% approval rate. With the tax’s passage, the city is preparing plans for how to spend those revenues.
“We are very excited about the success of the sales tax,” City Administrator Cynthia Wagner said. “The next step in identifying what we want to do for Parks and Recreation is the parks and trails master plan. We have an existing plan, but we want to update that, taking information from the community.”
Wagner added the master plan would go before the Board of Aldermen for approval.
“The tax will not go into effect until October,” Wagner added, explaining October marks the first new quarter after the election. “It won’t be until after the first of the year, really, before we see revenues in hand.
The city administrator said the city did have some projects on a to-do list for this year, but those were dependent on parks and recreation sales tax figures.
“We will divert those funds to the parks and trails master plan, which will help us come up with a plan for the expenditure of those funds,” she said. “We hope to have those results by next May.”
In May, Wagner said the city should have enough park sales tax revenue to immediately start targeting city priorities outlined in the future parks and trails plan.
