SMITHVILLE — Earlier this month, the Smithville Board of Aldermen listened to as details of a transportation study for the city were discussed during a public meeting of the board. The plan was crafted by city leaders, representatives from Smithville School District and Smithville Chamber of Commerce as well as the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Prepared by Toole Design Group, Wilson & Company and Future iQ, the study is a vision for a growing city that is ripe for connectivity. The city now seeks comments from the public on the plan, which is accessible on the city's website.
According to the study, the master plan sets the course for transportation in Smithville for the next 10 to 20 years. Those who offered comments as stakeholders said the city needs to keep its small-town feel.
With Smithville’s significant growth over the past 15 years has come the need for greater strategic planning across all areas, including transportation and mobility, to ensure that city infrastructure and services can meet the demands of population and economic growth, states information form city leaders.
According to the presentation, the purpose of this plan is to help Smithville make decisions, implement policies and develop programs that will improve mobility for residents and visitors of all ages, abilities and backgrounds. It addresses the needs of the transportation system’s multiple user groups including walkers, bicyclists, transit users, freight and motor vehicles.
This plan provides an overview of the current transportation network and outlines steps to improve connectivity.
The study shows residents are concerned about growing traffic and that neighborhood connectivity is lacking as it’s easy to get around within a neighborhood, but hard to get from one neighborhood to another.
According to the study, limited corridors exist for north to south and east to west travel by any mode as U.S. Highway 169 and Missouri Highway 92 are the only major roadways. This creates issues of connectivity, crossing challenges, and almost no alternatives if a major incident occurs along one of these roadways or emergency services are needed, states study findings.
Quality of life was also cited as a key transportation priority in the study as well as family safety. This extends to topics such as road crossings, sidewalks, and road condition. Safe routes to schools including sidewalks and crossings were also shown in the study as high priorities.
The community has until March 31 to leave comments at smithvillemo.org/forms.aspx?fid=572.
