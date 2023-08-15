LIBERTY — During the public comment portion of the Monday, Aug. 14 City Council meeting, Liberty Mayor Greg Canuteson again countered comments from the public over the section of a cemetery that contains a Confederate monument.
Block 174 in the Fairview/New Hope Cemetery continues to be a topic of debate during council meetings with the mayor and those in favor of keeping the monument in place at odds and often exchanging heated words. The city is seeking revestment to take legal ownership of the property in the cemetery.
Some of those in favor of keeping the monument contend the property includes human remains that should not be disturbed. City leaders contend the city has records of individuals who are buried in Block 174, but that the revestment case is for a small portion of Block 174, approximately the size of two plots, which does not have a record showing interments.
The legal case has a trial is set for Feb. 5, 2024. City leaders opted to pursue revestment after they said extensive research of available records did not clearly show a line of inherited ownership of the plot and after some in the community requested the Confederate statue be removed. The ownership has been a debated topic in recent years among city leaders and historical groups as some contend the land the monument sits on is a privately-owned cemetery plot while the overall cemetery is owned and operated by the city.
Ralph Cruse, who lives in Richmond but calls Liberty his hometown, started the public comments Monday.
“About four months ago, I learned about the revestment. I want to express my opposition and ask the council to leave that plot alone," he said.
William B. Fightmaster is his great-grandfather and is buried in that plot and has his name mentioned on the monument marker, Cruse added.
Cruse also spoke about veterans and called it a disrespect to all veterans to disrupt Block 174.
“The Veterans Administration has given them the same status no matter what war they fought in,” Cruse said.
Canuteson rebutted, saying Cruse's comments were not correct and that Confederate veterans mentioned were not United States Armed Forces veterans.
"They have been recognized for a couple purposes, for the purposes of some retirement benefits for widows, but they are not United States veterans. There is no one disrespecting any grave marker. Nothing the city of Liberty is doing will be disrespectful to anyone that is buried in that cemetery," he said.
Gieselle Fest of Liberty spoke about Thomas McCarty, holding a copy of his picture.
“We forget that there are real people buried there,” she said of McCarty, adding he helped all veterans, not just Confederate veterans and that he was accepted after the war by all and became a lawyer and a Missouri senator.
Richard W. Rudd of Liberty said those complaining about Confederate monument completed a monument of their own nearby in the same cemetery but they want to deny "us the right to honor our dead." The other memorial is the Liberty African-American Legacy Memorial and the group who established it is made up of African-American community leaders who erected it to honor the unmarked graves of Black community members buried in the cemetery.
“That monument's been there for over 100 years and never harmed a soul. All at once, it's a big problem and I wonder why — because it's politically correct or incorrect, the current fad, I don't know. They'll have to speak for themselves."
Rudd said the community group of complainers of the Confederate monument have conned this council and the one before it into doing their fighting for them at taxpayers' expense.
"That is hypocritical, it's cowardly and its sponging off the Liberty taxpayer," he said.
Canuteson spoke again, saying the city owns the cemetery and as such, is the right entity to seek revestment. He again spoke of the name Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general referenced on the monument who became a grand wizard in the Ku Klux Klan.
The mayor said the monument, with the name of the first grand wizard of the KKK on it, wasn't erected to honor Confederate solders, but to "spit in the face of Black Americans who lived in Liberty."
Canuteson, in an attempt "to set the record straight," said those who erected the monument did so to terrorize local Black citizens as Forrest had no connection to the area or state.
Rudd fired back, saying the mayor hasn't set the record straight.
“All you've done is undercut what everybody says and sat up there and pontificate about what you think," he told the mayor with a raised voice. "Why don't you just let us come and give our comments and you keep your mouth shut?"
Canuteson called Rudd disruptive and said since Jan. 6, referring the storming of the nation's capitol, these types of heated outbursts have become custom, to which those in the crowd shouted and booed. The mayor then said there would be law and order in the council chambers.
“Well, I’m going to leave and make you happy because I don't want to sit here and listen to your BS," Rudd fired back.
"Then you need to leave, get out. Get out," Canuteson yelled back.
"I'm going to walk out on my own. You can go to hell," Rudd said as he left the meeting.
Hearing the dust-up from out in the hall, Police Chief Jim Martin then entered the meeting. No arrests were made and no one was escorted from the meeting.
“In a modern democracy, we allow people to have public comment. We welcome it, we encourage it, but you don't get to sit there and just yell at the council members,” Canutseon said to the crowd. “When you yell at the people up here, you're yelling at the people of Liberty."
Dwayne Holtzclaw of Excelsior Springs accused the mayor of telling lies, referencing the record of sale of the cemetery land and ownership. Holtzclaw said his uncle sold the lot in 1900 and asked the graves and marker be left alone.
“I have family buried within 10 inches of that grave marker,” he said, adding the mayor has accused him of threating the mayor before and councilmen, but that "was a lie, too."
"You're very good at telling lies. Thank you very much, leave my graves alone," he said.
Larry Yeatman, who lives in rural Clay County, said any councilman could make a motion to drop the revestment lawsuit.
“You said you're tired of this already, but we're going to keep coming back on this deal,” he said, adding if the city will drop it's revestment case, those opposed to it will go on about their business and let the city go about it's business.
Yeatman added the monument doesn't honor Forrest, but only references him as a leader of a military unit.
"We're drawing the line at our graves, alright. You understand that Mr. Mayor? We're not going to back down in any way, shape or form on this thing, and hopefully for you guys, you don't win," he said.
Canuteson then questioned what Yeatman meant by his comments and if he was threatening the council.
"We still live in a democracy and we still have the rule of law and we have a court system," the mayor said. "So don't tell us that if we win the lawsuit that somehow you're going to draw the line and do something. That's ridiculous."
The mayor then demanded Yeatman sit down.
Yeatman then sat down and the council continued on with public comment on unrelated matters.
