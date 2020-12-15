KEARNEY — Filing to be a candidate for the Kearney Board of Aldermen in the April 2021 election is open through 5 p.m. Jan. 19.
Two aldermanic seats, each carrying a two-year term, will be on the April ballot. Those seats are currently occupied by First Ward Alderman Kathy Barger and Second Ward Alderman Dan Holt.
Qualifications for aldermen include being: 18 or older, a resident of the city for at least one year and live in the ward of candidacy, be a registered voter, not in arrears on city taxes and not have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of a felony in Missouri or a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Filing can be done between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at Kearney City Hall, 100 E. Washington St. Filing cannot be done on holidays when City Hall is closed. These closures include Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more details, call Annette Davis at 903-4727 or email her at adavis@kearneymo.us.
