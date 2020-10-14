HOLT — One of Holt’s at-large aldermen, Jerry Nicas, resigned his seat on the four-person board of aldermen.
In his one-sentence resignation letter, the alderman gave no reason for his resignation, but said it was “immediate.” Nicas was reelected this spring and leaves roughly 1.5 years unexpired in his latest two-year term.
“He certainly kept it short and sweet,” said Mayor Stewart Wells of Nicas’ resignation. Nicas later told the Courier-Tribune city leadership dysfunction was the reason for his departure.
Nicas’ resignation this year is not the first time he quit the board shortly after being elected. In 2016, he resigned in similar fashion with a one-sentence letter with 17 months left in his term.
In that instance, the board of aldermen and mayor acknowledged Nicas’ departure, but did not formally accept the resignation by making a motion to do so at a public meeting, which is required under Missouri law. Nicas returned to fulfill his unexpired term in the spring of 2017 after then-Mayor Ross Poile could not find a candidate willing to be appointed to the board to replace Nicas.
When an aldermanic resignation occurs, under Missouri statute, the mayor must appoint a board-approved replacement. To date, Wells said he has yet to find a replacement willing to serve.
More details on Nicas’ resignation and what it means for the board will be published in a coming edition of the Courier-Tribune.
