HOLT — Due to limited staff availability related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Holt City Hall has changed its office hours this fall.
City Hall, located at 315 Main St., is now open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.