KEARNEY — Aldermen in Kearney approved to provide some of the city’s allotted federal CARES Act funds to Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District and Kearney School District while also using some of the funds to reimburse the city for public safety salaries.
In an effort to help the fire district offset expenses accrued during the coronavirus pandemic, aldermen approved giving the district $100,000.
For schools, the city approved another $8,500 for computers, which is in addition to a previous $300,000 earlier in the year.
The city is also using $291,086 of CARES Act funds to offset the city’s police department salaries.
Between these allotments, funds earmarked for new heating and cooling systems at City Hall and the Kearney Police Station, the total $964,586 in federal CARES Act funds provided to the city have been expended.
“To improve the quality of the air, we are going to install Ionizers that can kill viruses and bacteria,” City Administrator Jim Eldridge said of the HVAC units. “Our goal is to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus and other air quality threats through the City Hall and Police Department HVAC systems.”
