Kearney allocates more CARES funds to schools, fire district, salaries

KEARNEY — Kearney Board of Alderman approved unanimously to provide CARES Act funds to the Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District, Kearney School District and to reimburse the city for Public Safety salaries.
In an effort to help the fire district offset some expenses accrued during the coronavirus pandemic, aldermen approved supplying $100,000 of remaining CARES Act grant funds.
For the schools, the city of Kearney approved another $8,500 for computers, in addition to a previous grant of $300,000 earlier in the year.
Finally, to offset expenses used to pay public safety salaries for the police department, the city used CARES funds to reimburse these expenses accrued by the city in the amount of $291,086.
Between these final grants, previous grants and CARES Act funds earmarked for new HVAC systems at City Hall and the Kearney Police Station, the total $964,586 in federal CARES funds provided to the city of Kearney are expended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.