Kearney approves subdivision plats in Dovecott

KEARNEY — After the planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval, Kearney aldermen on Monday, Dec. 21, approved the last plat of single-family housing developments in the Dovecott subdivision for developer Craig Porter.
“It’s a 31-lot subdivision. It’s phase three of Dovecott and it’ll be their last phase of that subdivision. I think their goal is to get approval of the plans and the plat about this time, move to construction in the next couple of months and then we’ll see permits pulled in the spring,” said Community Development Director David Pavlich of the plan before aldermen voted to approve.
The Dovecott subdivision includes development off Meadowbrook Drive, Dovecott Drive and Foxglove Lane.
“This was one of the most simple approvals we have given in probably the last two years,” said Alderman and city liaison to the planning and zoning commission Kathy Barger.
