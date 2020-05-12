KEARNEY — The spring bulky item collection for Kearney trash service customers will take place Monday through Friday, May 18 to 22.
To participate, residential customers must have their items to be picked up on the curb on their regular trash day by 7 a.m. Each residence is limited to items taking up 4 square yards of space. Wood must be bundled in 4-foot lengths weighing less than 40 pounds. Refrigerators must have refrigerants removed.
Items not accepted include: hazardous waste such as paint, flammable materials and fluorescent light bulbs; rocks; bricks; concrete; railroad ties; roofing materials; tires and yard waste.
If a resident has more than 4 yards of items to dispose of, they can inquire about renting a dumpster by calling 254-1470.
For more bulky item details, visit the city's website at www.ci.kearney.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.