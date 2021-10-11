KEARNEY — Bulky item pick-up in Kearney is this week through Thursday for city trash collection customers. Items are being picked up on the same day as customers’ regular trash collection day by Republic Services.
To participate, residents can place bulky items at their curbs by 7 a.m. on their trash day. Each residence is limited to 4 square yards of bulky materials. Items not accepted include tires, yard waste, flammable materials, fluorescent light bulbs, bricks or concrete, hazardous household waste like paint, construction materials exceeding 4 feet by 4 feet, roofing materials and railroad ties.
Wood must be placed in 4-foot bundles weighing less than 40 pounds. Refrigerators will taken, but must have refrigerants removed beforehand.
