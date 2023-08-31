KEARNEY — The city surveyed residents in recent months to better understand the community’s needs and perspectives. The survey showed Kearney provides a good quality of life in terms of safety and the natural environment, but lacked diversity.
What study measures
The National Community Survey is a scientific assessment that measures community livability according to its residents. It captures opinions on the economy, mobility, community design, utilities, safety, natural environment, inclusivity and engagement, parks and recreation, health and wellness, education, arts and culture.
“The results give a comprehensive look at Kearney’s strengths, areas of improvement and residents’ priorities. The results show that residents give high ratings to safety and the natural environment in Kearney. This information will be very helpful to the mayor and Board of Aldermen during their upcoming priority-setting workshop and for city leadership as they work to improve the delivery of city services to residents,” reads a release from the city.
Key findings
Key findings from the survey include:
• Residents enjoy a high quality of life in Kearney and appreciate its natural features and outdoor amenities.
• Residents expressed strong satisfaction with their quality of life in the city, with at least 8 in 10 giving “excellent” or “good” reviews to Kearney as a place to live, a place to raise children and to the overall quality of life.
• Roughly 9 in 10 planned to remain in Kearney for the next five years or would recommend living in Kearney to someone who asked.
• About 7 in 10 respondents were pleased with Kearney as a place to retire, the overall image or reputation of the city and the sense of community in Kearney.
• Residents expressed high levels of satisfaction with air quality (84% excellent or good), cleanliness (83%), parks (79%) and the availability of paths and walking trails (73%).
“All of these ratings were similar to the national benchmark comparisons,” states the city.
Safety
Residents also value safety and emphasize its importance, reads the release about survey findings.
“Safety is a both a priority and a strength in Kearney, with most residents rating this facet as both of high importance — 92% essential or very important; and high quality — 85% excellent or good.
“Virtually all residents reported feeling very or somewhat safe in Kearney’s downtown/commercial area during the day and in their neighborhood during the day,” reads the city’s release.
Eighty-eight percent reported feeling safe from violent crime, fire, flood or other natural disaster. Residents who reported feeling safe from property crime was around 80%. This is similar to national benchmarks, reports the city.
Residents were also asked to rate different safety-related services in Kearney. Ninety-four percent rated fire services as good or excellent and 92% rated ambulance or emergency medical services good or excellent, according to the city. Roughly 8 in 10 respondents positively rated police/sheriff services, fire prevention and education and crime prevention. About 6 in 10 gave favorable marks to animal control and emergency preparedness in Kearney.
“All of these assessments were on par with those given in other communities across the nation,” reads the city release.
Economy
The survey shows Kearney’s economy is also a priority.
“The overall economic health of Kearney was identified by residents as an area of focus for the city in the coming two years, with 9 in 10 rating the importance of economic health as essential or very important, and 7 in 10 rating its quality as excellent or good. Kearney residents gave ratings that were on par with national averages to the overall quality of business and service establishments in the city (63% excellent or good), economic development (51%) and the cost of living (34%),” reads the city release.
However, other economy-related ratings in Kearney were lower than those seen elsewhere.
“About four in 10 residents positively rated the city as a place to work and to visit, as well as the variety of business and service establishments, while about one-third gave favorable marks to the vibrancy of the downtown/commercial area and employment opportunities, and two in 10 favorably rated shopping opportunities in the city,” states the city.
Lacking inclusivity
Residents also noted they appreciate city staff and governance, but identified inclusivity as a potential area for growth.
“Most respondents thought that the Kearney community did an excellent or good job of making all residents feel welcome (68% excellent or good) and taking care of vulnerable residents (60%),” states the city. “About six in 10 positively rated the sense of civic/community pride and the neighborliness of residents. These ratings were all similar to the national benchmarks.”
However, ratings related to diversity tended to be lower. About half of residents expressed satisfaction with the community for valuing/respecting residents from diverse backgrounds, while four in 10 gave favorable scores to the community attracting people from diverse backgrounds and the openness and acceptance of the community toward people of diverse backgrounds.
“Ratings for these diversity-related aspects were lower than those given in other communities nationwide,” reads the city release.
