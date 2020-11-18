Kearney distributes final CARES Act funds

KEARNEY — After deciding the final CARES Act funds would go toward heating, ventilation, and air conditioning units for Kearney City Hall and the Kearney Police Department, bids for the HVAC units came in significantly lower than city staff budgeted, leaving about $30,000 in CARES Act funding left to distribute.
“We gave $20,000 to the Kearney Enrichment Council for a transportation bus to service Kearney,” City Administrator Jim Eldridge said. “I think this will be a great service during (the coronavirus pandemic) because it will be a way to transport seniors and youth safely.”
Eldridge said the city set another $10,000 aside for the Kearney Police Department, which will be used to purchase laptops for police vehicles.
“We are having a difficult time with everyone congregating in the station,” Eldridge said.
Having laptops in officer vehicles will, in turn, reduce the number of people in the Kearney police station at any given time, Eldridge explained, making it easier to socially distance.
With these final expenses, Kearney has used all the funds provided to the city by the CARES Act, a total of $964,586.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.