KEARNEY — Without any member of the public offering an opinion on the matter during a public hearing this month, Kearney aldermen approved keeping the city’s tax levy rate the same as in 2019.
The total levy amount is 60.15 cents per each $100 of assessed valuation with 55.15 cents going toward the general fund and 5 cents going toward general obligation bond debt.
According to the state auditor’s annual calculation form, the levy is well below the city’s maximum voter-authorized levy amount of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The total amount of assessed valuation for Kearney this year is $196,863,224, of which, $7,923,195 is new construction. The total is nearly $7 million higher than last year.
Based on the levy amount, the city is expected to receive $1,174,726 in tax revenues.
