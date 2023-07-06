Kearney launches public engagement platform

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney launched an online engagement platform that lets community members be part of the decision-making process regarding city policies and programs.
For the effort, the city partnered with Polco, which allows city officials to post questions directly to residents on Polco’s app and website. There, participants can answer and comment on issues presented.
“Polco makes public participation easier for residents to get involved so more voices are heard. The city of Kearney invites the public’s insight through the National Community Survey. Specifically, the city wants to know residents’ feelings about their community life and municipal government,” reads a release from City Administrator Shelia Ernzen.
“Polco will allow city staff to benchmark resident satisfaction with the services the city provides and use that feedback to allow us to make improvements and better serve the community,” she said.
The survey will help city leaders prioritize resources to better provide services and projects, said Mayor Randy Pogue.
“Once they have answered the survey questions, residents provide their email address and ZIP code. This ensures the city only hears from each person once. It also collects information on the general area where respondents live. Residents who provide this information will also be able to receive notifications of any future survey or polling efforts the city of Kearney decides to conduct,” reads the release about the platform.
Responses are anonymous. The current survey is open to residents through Wednesday, July 19.
