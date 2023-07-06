Kearney launches public engagement platform

The city of Kearney invites the public’s insight through the National Community Survey. Specifically, the city wants to know residents’ feelings about their community life and municipal government.

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney launched an online engagement platform that lets community members be part of the decision-making process regarding city policies and programs.

For the effort, the city partnered with Polco, which allows city officials to post questions directly to residents on Polco’s app and website. There, participants can answer and comment on issues presented.

