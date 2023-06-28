Kearney leaders approve plan for housing, commercial spaces off Nation Road

This illustrations shows the location of Stollings Ranch development in Kearney.

 Submitted illustration/City of Kearney

KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney approved a revamped development and rezoning plan for the Stollings Ranch subdivision area off Nation Road and West 19th Street. The new development will include 270 acres of low-density residential housing and eight acres of commercial space. The plan, from developer Tim Harris and Star Acquisitions, was unanimously approved by aldermen June 20.

“The 19th Street and Nation Road roundabout is currently under construction and will provide access from areas streets to the new interchange at Interstate 35. The commercial area identifies four multitenant strip buildings, similar to those along Watson Drive next to Price Chopper. Proposed commercial buildings and parking lot layouts are conceptual as site plan review and approval is required prior to commercial construction. The remainder of the preliminary plat includes 437 single-family residential lots, divided into six phases, with five open space tracts for a neighborhood pool, detention areas and an area of floodplain,” reads the site plan for the revamped development.

