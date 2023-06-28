Kearney leaders approve plan for housing, commercial spaces off Nation Road

KEARNEY — City leaders in Kearney approved a revamped development and rezoning plan for the Stollings Ranch subdivision area off Nation Road and West 19th Street. The new development will include 270 acres of low-density residential housing and eight acres of commercial space. The plan, from developer Tim Harris and Star Acquisitions, was unanimously approved by aldermen June 20.
“The 19th Street and Nation Road roundabout is currently under construction and will provide access from areas streets to the new interchange at Interstate 35. The commercial area identifies four multitenant strip buildings, similar to those along Watson Drive next to Price Chopper. Proposed commercial buildings and parking lot layouts are conceptual as site plan review and approval is required prior to commercial construction. The remainder of the preliminary plat includes 437 single-family residential lots, divided into six phases, with five open space tracts for a neighborhood pool, detention areas and an area of floodplain,” reads the site plan for the revamped development.
The plan also includes a 16-acre reserved tract at the northeast corner that could be used for additional single-family houses, a church or school.
An original plan for the development was approved in 2005 and included 662 single-family developments and 67 fourplexes, but the property remained undeveloped since the plan was approved.
During a public hearing on the plan before aldermanic approval, two residents raised concerns about the plan. Kelly Wright spoke about possible traffic cutting through the nearby Fox Run subdivision he lives in to access the new subdivision.
Dozens in attendance for Kearney aldermanic meeting, listening to plans to rezone nearly 300 acres at West 19th St & Nation Rd from RP1 & RP3 to R1, low-density residential, and C1, commercial. Couple residents say they have concerns regarding traffic and water run off. pic.twitter.com/8eQ9iVv7zo
“One of the concerns we’ve had, even when Hunt Midwest had this, was having the roads that are coming into Fox Run stay closed. Most of the people, the vast majority, has stated they wanted to keep it closed. I know planning and zoning said they would like to have another entrance,” he said, adding another homeowner received an email that mentioned a possible entrance to the new property through Fox Run. “A compromise would be what they talked about, leaving the furthest northern point in Fox Run closed and open up 146th (Street) if you say we need to have two entrances and two exits.”
Three street connections are proposed in the approved 2023 plan along Nation Road and one connection is proposed along Northeast 144th Street. Streets will also have connections to two stubs in the Fox Run subdivision, providing additional access for the neighborhood, according to the approved plan.
“Turn lanes are proposed at all four connections, as shown on the preliminary plat, and supported by the traffic report,” reads the plan. “As part of the 2005 review process, there were Fox Run neighbors that requested street connections not be made. The 2005 plan was approved with the street connections in place. Making the connections is beneficial for emergency response as Fox Run has only one subdivision entrance.”
Steve Raye, who also lives in Fox Run, spoke of a concern over possible water runoff.
“I live in the northeast corner and so there is one stub that goes out that dead ends at the Stollings Ranch property. There’s a 36-inch culvert that runs underneath the road there. All the water that drains down off the east side there comes down into my neighbor’s yard, goes into that culvert and dumps into my backyard. I’ve seen rain storms where there’s so much water coming through it backs up at the culvert, my neighbor has a pond in his yard and it has actually breached the road and come across the road,” he said. “… I hope I never have a told-you-so moment.”
Raye also said he would like to see Fox Run’s roads not opened up to more traffic as it presents more opportunity for crime as it would give more access to the subdivision not just to emergency response, but to criminals.
Ron Cowger, the development’s engineer, said part of the area is in a flood zone and extensive study of water drainage has been done and more will be done during each phase of development to alleviate issues. Stormwater detention basins will be included.
