Kearney leaders considering meter fee spike

KEARNEY — Aldermen in Kearney are considering raising the price of secondary water meters used for irrigation purposes after learning costs for such meters exceeds the current fees assessed to users for such meters.
City Administrator Jim Eldridge said the city has not raised the rate for these kinds of meters, which the city sets two to four of each year, since 2000. Currently, the setting fees for these meters are $600, $800 or $1,600, depending on the size of the meter.
In parts costs alone, the city is losing $150 to $200 for each meter based on current costs, said Utilities Director Donnie Smith. These loses do not include labor costs.
If approved, costs would increase to $900, $1,200 or $2,400 based on meter size. The price increase was calculated using the consumer price index for inflation.
“These are the types of meters set for things like watering football fields, watering your lawn, filling a swimming pool,” said Eldridge, adding these are not primary water meters used in residences and other properties that calculate everyday water use like that consumed by household appliances and in showers and flushing of toilets.
Aldermen tabled approving the increase at their Monday, Sept. 21 meeting, opting to learn more about the issue before making a decision. Aldermen will take up the cost increase at a future aldermanic meeting.
