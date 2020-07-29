KEARNEY — A water main break outside Kearney City Hall at the intersection of Washington Street and Missouri Highway 33 meant aldermen had to give emergency authorization outside of a public meeting for tens of thousands of dollars in repair costs.
The estimate for the repair ranged from $36,7000 to $55,800 depending on the severity of the issue, according to the estimate from Decker Construction Services.
“He estimates $36,700 if he is able to pull the ductile iron from the casing, $55,800 if he has to open dig the whole distance,” said City Administrator Jim Eldridge of the two estimates.
Despite the break, Eldridge said no boil advisories were needed and no water line pressure issues resulted.
“We had to get emergency authorization because this line needs to be fixed to maintain good fire flows in that area,” he said.
After receiving majority approval from aldermen via email this week, work began Wednesday, July 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.