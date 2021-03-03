KEARNEY — Mayor Randy Pogue is holding three meetings with the Kearney public so residents can get more information on the use tax put to voters on the April ballot and so citizens can express their concerns on any manner of city business.
Meetings will be held at 6:30 Thursday, March 4 and 18; and 1 p.m. April 1. In addition to meeting with constituents in City Hall, 100 E. Washington St., meetings will be conducted on Zoom.
For more details, call City Hall at 628-4142.
