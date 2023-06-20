Dylan Cook, 19, and Ezra Stuart, 14, test out the new pickleball courts in Kearney. The two boys were playing against Ezra’s sister, Sadie, 11. The expanded court complex opened off 19th Street ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
KEARNEY — According to Kearney’s Mayor Randy Pogue, the state of the city is strong. The city leader gave an address to the chamber of the commerce this month, touting a slew of developments that include a list of family-friendly amenities.
“2022 was another phenomenal year for our city,” he said, thanking city staff for their hard work.
I-35 interchange
One of the biggest projects the mayor said he gets asked about is the second Interstate 35 interchange being constructed at 19th Street. The overpass has been taking literal shape in the last year with a diverging diamond design now visible.
The new interchange diverging diamond design is the second one in Clay County. A diverging diamond is a type of interchange where the two directions of traffic on the non-freeway road cross to the opposite side on both sides of the bridge at the freeway. The project will also feature two separate roundabouts, bike lanes, a walking trail and sidewalks.
As of this week, several road closures remain in place as construction crews work to build lanes, roundabouts and other portions of the interchange. The intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street will continue to be closed through approximately Nov. 1. Ground broke on the interchange last year and it is expected to be open in November of this year, the mayor said.
Community pool
The mayor also provided an update on the much-anticipated public pool project, saying work to bring a facility to fruition continues after the city purchased 11 acres of land last year at southwest corner of 19th and South Jefferson streets.
“After our (request for proposals) process, we selected Waters Edge to partner with us on this project. We’re currently in the designing stage and have a series of public input meetings planned before a final design on the project will be selected,” the mayor said during the chamber meeting.
The first public input meeting was held in April and online survey of residents on four pool design options was conducted in May. Upcoming phases include a final report and recommendation made based on community input and putting the recommended project to a vote of residents next April.
“I anticipate a ballot initiative that will go in front of the public in April of 2024 to help fund the construction and continuing operation of the facility,” the mayor said, adding a priority of his administration is “continually providing amenities to our community.”
Parks and Trails
One way the city is working to bring more amenities to residents is through the use tax, which was passed by voters last year. The tax, which applies to vehicle sales from out-of-state vendors, has been dedicated to police, pet, parks and parkways projects.
“We’ve already added a new sidewalk along Nation Road. This sidewalk connects two neighborhoods and a connection to the safe crosswalks for Dogwood Elementary School, providing safe pathways to hundreds of residents,” said Pogue. “Another project we’re working on is the Mack Porter Connector Trail Project.”
The trail connector project was awarded a $650,000 grant for construction from Mid-America Regional Council and the mayor said designs will begin this year. The trail will connect the park, located off Missouri Highway 33, to the residential area near Kearney Senior Center.
Another project that has been years in the making is Hall Park, which will be dedicated to seniors and located at the corner of Missouri Highway 92 and Prospect Street. The land was donated to the city by the Hall family nearly a decade ago, said the mayor.
“This is another exciting development we are looking forward to seeing be complete,” said the mayor, adding the city is seeking federal funding support to the tune of about $500,000 for construction.
Parks Director Eric Marshall told the Courier-Tribune a design for the park was completed as part of the parks master plan and details have been sent to the National Park Service for funding approval.
“They are a year behind in awarding grants,” he said, adding development of the senior park is in a holding pattern until grant funding is awarded.
Pickleball court expansion
Another use tax project that came to fruition this year was the expansion of the city’s pickleball courts and skate park.
“We converted the current location into additional parking spaces and added 12 new, professional pickleball courts and other new amenities like a full, new facility restroom,” the mayor said the space along 19th Street adjacent to Kearney High School. “Our new pickleball leagues are bringing in people from all over the metro here to Kearney and this will not only provide a wonderful amenity to our residents, but will allow our league to continue to expand and grow and be successful.
Marshall said since the expanded courts opened they are regularly full with people waiting to play.
“During the heat of the day, you don’t see as many people, but during the early part of the day and in the evenings, they are jam-packed,” he said.
Assistant Parks Director Ryan Marcotte said new pickleball league sign-ups have been so successful that many are already full with hundreds expected to play.
“We already had to close down registrations for two of them because we physically didn’t have more room for them,” he said. “We are doing it five nights a week with two divisions … .”
Pogue said Kearney now has the largest and most modern pickleball facility in the Kansas City metro, which is attracting people from across the region to play, shop, dine and spend time in Kearney.
To learn more about league sign-up and times when open play can be had, visit kearneymo.us and click the Parks and Recreation link from the Departments dropdown.
Other infrastructure
In his state of the city address, Pogue also noted the new $1 million water tower that will be constructed to replace the current water tower visible as travels enter the city from I-35.
“This is an extremely important project for us,” he said.
Kearney also saw “quite a bit of investment in 2022,” in regards to residential and commercial development, said the mayor. There were 65 single-family residential permits issued, representing a $23 million investment in the community, Pogue said.
“We also saw several commercial building permits with a total investment of over $7 million. This is not limited to the replacement of the Arby’s location. There is a new Starbucks open and a new animal hospital,” he said.
