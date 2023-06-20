19th St interchange aerial view

In this aerial view, travelers can see the new Interstate 35 interchange in Kearney taking shape.

 Submitted photo/City of Kearney

KEARNEY — According to Kearney’s Mayor Randy Pogue, the state of the city is strong. The city leader gave an address to the chamber of the commerce this month, touting a slew of developments that include a list of family-friendly amenities.

“2022 was another phenomenal year for our city,” he said, thanking city staff for their hard work.

I-35 interchange updated view in Kearney

In this other aerial view, travelers can see the new Interstate 35 interchange in Kearney taking shape.
Hall Park rendering

This rendering from Kearney Parks shows what Hall Park, the senior park, is expected to look like.
Summer fun begins Memorial Day weekend

Dylan Cook, 19, and Ezra Stuart, 14, test out the new pickleball courts in Kearney. The two boys were playing against Ezra’s sister, Sadie, 11. The expanded court complex opened off 19th Street ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

