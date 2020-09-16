KEARNEY —A sidewalk project making the area between a local elementary school and Kearney subdivisions safer is moving forward.
Aldermen approved this month entering into a contract with low bidder MegaKC for $180,377 to connect the sidewalk on Cedarwood Parkway to Dogwood Elementary from the Cedarwood and Hills of Westwood subdivisions.
The city is receiving a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation for upwards of 80%, or $144,300, of the work.
“We received very competitive bids,” said City Administrator Jim Eldridge.
Because of the good pricing, Eldridge said the city requested a price from MegaKC to extend the project about 30%, to possibly expand the sidewalks 1,100 feet south to the Cottonwood subdivision. The added work would not be eligible under the MoDOT grant funding as it is outside the initial scope of work.
“We are hopeful though that if we tally all this up, there’s still enough in the till to do all of them,” said Eldridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.