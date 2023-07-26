Kearney pool survey shows residents want options for indoor, outdoor use

KEARNEY — Results from a recent community survey on public pool facility options were highlighted Tuesday, July 25, during a second public open house related to the project.
Survey results
The survey was open to the public this spring and allowed for paper submissions as well as online input. A total of 1,494 surveys were submitted by mid-May with 84% of them coming from people who live inside city limits. Of the respondents, 78% support a pool facility development.
The top five most desired features for the facility listed were zero-depth entry, a warm-water therapy area, deep water, children’s features and lap lanes.
“Outdoor and indoor swimming equally are of most interest and ranked as meeting needs best,” reads a summary of the findings.
Of programs they would like to see offered, listed as most important to residents are recreation swimming, swim lessons, water aerobics/fitness, programs for adults and private party rental options.
Because of community input, a list of four possible facility options presented to the public in April, has been narrowed to two: an aquatics center with indoor and outdoor spaces and a recreation center with indoor aquatics. Those options were presented at the July 25 meeting. A link to a complete report on survey findings is available online at kearneymo.us.
“When we initially started, we began talking about aquatics, talking about indoor aquatics, outdoor aquatics, and if you took the last survey and came to the last public meeting, you would have seen that,” said Lauren Ozburn of Waters Edge Aquatic Design, a firm the city contracted with to design pool facility options. “As we wrapped up that survey that got done, we started to see where priorities and needs and goals were coming into play and they were different in some ways from where we started.”
Some providing input at Tuesday’s meeting questioned how long the facility will be open each year. Ozburn said pool services would likely be open Memorial Day through Labor Day depending on the final facility plan as outdoor pools would not be used in the winter and facility staff are typically area high school students who attend school during the day starting in the fall.
How it will be paid for
The maximum project budget is about $30 million. All funding would require voter approval and ballot measures are expected to be put to voters in the form of bond issuances and a sales tax on the April 2024 ballot.
The city acquired approximately 11 acres at the southwest corner of 19th and South Jefferson streets for the facility. The property is part of the Greenfield subdivision development.
“The entire city will be able to use the facility so we want everyone’s opinion, but only voters, those who live inside city limits, are going to be voting on the issues so that tax would only apply to them,” said City Administrator Shelia Ernzen. “But, when we set up the rate structure for entrance, Kearney residents would get a better rate because of that.”
Because of the size of the budget and resident facility desires, Ozburn said the project would need to be built in phases with most desired features like the pool itself built first. According to the spring community survey, residents said they would tolerate a project built in phases.
“The goal of the Community Pool Planning Project is to understand community needs and the level of support for a swimming facility in Kearney. A key objective for the project is to develop an aquatics plan that will meet community needs now and in the future while maximizing operational and financial sustainability,” reads the city’s website about the pool effort.
Next steps
The city now seeks input on a second community survey for the two narrowed down facility options. Results will be used to generate the recommended development plan for a public vote in April 2024 for funding. The survey is available online through a link on the city’s site and is open through Aug. 8.
“Your thoughts regarding a new aquatics and recreation facility are very important in our effort to create a facility that will meet the needs of the Kearney community now while providing opportunity and flexibility for service and phasing over time,” states the city’s site.
